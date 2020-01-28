Press enter to search
Close search

Houchens Industries CEO and Chairman Jimmie Gipson to Retire

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Houchens Industries CEO and Chairman Jimmie Gipson to Retire

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/28/2020
Houchens Industries CEO and Chairman Jimmie Gipson to Retire
Jimmie Gipson

Jimmie Gipson, the longtime CEO and chairman of Bowling Green, Ky.-based Houchens Industries will retire on March 31, after nearly 55 years with the company. Houchens’ board of directors has elected EVP Dion Houchins to succeed him in both roles.

Starting his career at Houchens almost immediately after graduating from college, Gipson held several roles in the accounting department and played a leading part in the conversion of the company from private ownership to an employee stock ownership plan in 1988. In February 1993, he was elected CEO. During his 27-year tenure at the helm, Houchens grew from a regional grocery company to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate encompassing retail grocery, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail hardware, quick-serve restaurants, retail optical, tanning supply distribution, retail pharmacy, fencing manufacture and distribution, construction, recycling, trucking and paving. Gipson was also well known as an “advocate of philanthropy” in the communities serviced by Houchens, according to board member Pete Mahurin.

Bringing an extensive background in accounting and finance to his new role, Houchins joined the company in 2009.

Houchens, the parent company of roughly 350 Save-A-Lot, IGA and Food Giant stores, is No. 37 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Top 50 Grocers

The Top 50 Grocers of 2019, Ranked

Download the 2019 Super 50, Progressive Grocer's ranking of the top 50 U.S.

Top 50 Grocers

Top 50 Grocers: Amazon Falls Below Aldi While Independent Grocers Show Strength

Giants share the top; merger and acquisition activity plays a role

NGA Reveals Creative Choice Awards Winners

Top honors still to be voted on

Houchens Taps Revionics Price and Analytics Solutions

Kentucky grocery operator aims to deliver shopper-centric, responsive pricing to drive sales

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
The Fresh Market Names Dan Portnoy Chief Merchandising Officer
Food Retailers
Delhaize America, Ahold USA Laying Off Some HQ Associates