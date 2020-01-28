Houchens Industries CEO and Chairman Jimmie Gipson to Retire

Jimmie Gipson, the longtime CEO and chairman of Bowling Green, Ky.-based Houchens Industries will retire on March 31, after nearly 55 years with the company. Houchens’ board of directors has elected EVP Dion Houchins to succeed him in both roles.

Starting his career at Houchens almost immediately after graduating from college, Gipson held several roles in the accounting department and played a leading part in the conversion of the company from private ownership to an employee stock ownership plan in 1988. In February 1993, he was elected CEO. During his 27-year tenure at the helm, Houchens grew from a regional grocery company to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate encompassing retail grocery, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail hardware, quick-serve restaurants, retail optical, tanning supply distribution, retail pharmacy, fencing manufacture and distribution, construction, recycling, trucking and paving. Gipson was also well known as an “advocate of philanthropy” in the communities serviced by Houchens, according to board member Pete Mahurin.

Bringing an extensive background in accounting and finance to his new role, Houchins joined the company in 2009.

Houchens, the parent company of roughly 350 Save-A-Lot, IGA and Food Giant stores, is No. 37 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.