NGA Reveals Creative Choice Awards Winners

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has revealed this year’s category winners in its Creative Choice Awards contest, sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever. The competition pays tribute to the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry that have increased item or department sales, positively affected overall store sales, or provided a unique benefit to the community.

A panel of a panel of industry experts evaluated more than 450 entries for creativity, clarity and effectiveness. Online voting is now open for the highest awards of the Creative Choice Awards program, the Outstanding Merchandiser and Outstanding Marketer honors, through Friday, Feb. 9. The winners will receive their awards during The NGA Show, which will take place Feb. 11-14 in Las Vegas.

The contest features two winners for each category, one entry from a one-to-15-store operator and one from a store operator with 15 or more supermarkets. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2016 and Dec. 1, 2017 were eligible for this year's contest.

The full list of 2018 Creative Choice Awards winners is as follows:

Marketing

Connections Through Social Media and Digital Marketing

1-15 Store Winner: Nutrition Smart, Mobile Opt-In Campaign

15+ Store Winner: What’s For Dinner, Lowe’s Market

Connections Through TV Radio

1-15 Store Winner: Macey’s Moments, Macey’s

15+ Store Winner: Toddler Taste Test Videos, Quincy County Market

Connections Through Print

1-15 Store Winner: Newport Avenue Market "Experts" Campaign, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Cub Quick & Easy Meals, Cub

Integrated Marketing Campaign

1-15 Store Winner: Daily Harvest Values!, Walla Walla's Harvest Foods

15+ Store Winner: MORE Rewards 2.0 Launch, Coborn’s Inc.

Grand Opening or Remodel

1-15 Store Winner: Macey’s Murray Grand Opening, Macey’s

15+ Store Winner: 10Box Springdale Grand Opening, Harp’s Food Stores, Inc.

Merchandising

Single Manufacturer Event

1-15 Store Winner: Acquistapace's Wisconsin Cheese Extravaganza, Acquistapace's Covinton Supermarket

15+ Store Winner: Purina-Pet Photo Contest & Buy a Bag Give a Bag program, Houchens Industries

Store Event

1-15 Store Winner: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Dipping, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Produce Sidewalk Sales, McKay’s Foods and Pharmacy

Public Service or Charitable Cause Event

1-15 Store Winner: Bags for Bees, Honey Bee Produce Co.

15+ Store Winner: American Flag Made of 2,028 Cupcakes, County Market

Center Store/GM/HBC

1-15 Store Winner: One Day Case Sale Event-Introduction of Our Family, a new private brand, Leppink's Food Centers

15+ Store Winner: Miner's Inc. Letter Carrier's Food Drive, Burning Tree Road Super One

Perimeter Departments

1-15 Store Winner: Newport Avenue Market What’s for Dinner Tuesday, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Misfit Produce, Coborn’s Inc.