Hot Shot Insect Control Upgraded Aerosol Scents

Hot Shot Ant, Roach & Spider Killer have just been reformulated with innovative complex fragrances created to mask the unmistakable odor of bug spray. Developed in response to feedback from customers, the enhanced scents – Crisp Linen, Fresh Floral and Lemon – provide a superior sensory experience alongside the same results consumers have come to expect from Hot Shot insecticides. These retooled formulas blend complementary scent notes to create household-friendly fragrance profiles that leave behind no harsh chemical smell. Meanwhile, the powerful formula kills ants, roaches, spiders and other listed insects on contact, and keeps killing for up to three months. The spray dries quickly to leave no oily, sticky residue behind, and can be used indoors as a spot treatment along baseboards, in cracks and crevices, and around pipes and plumbing, or outdoors around doors, windows, patios or other areas insects may enter. The suggested retail price for Hot Shot Ant, Roach & Spider Aerosol is $5.49 per 17.5-ounce can. Hot Shot is part of home essentials company Spectrum Brands Holdings.