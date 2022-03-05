Hostess Mint Chocolate Cr!spy Minis

Hostess Brands LLC has added a Mint Chocolate flavor to its textured, crunchy line of bite-sized Hostess Cr!spy Minis, which originally launched in 2021. This latest variety combines refreshing mint with indulgent cocoa to create a snack that can be enjoyed anywhere, any time. The item features two layers of creamy mint filling between crisp wafers topped with a chocolate-flavored layer. Made with real mint and real cocoa, the product is free of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. A resealable 7.3-ounce stand-up pouch, created for optimal shareability, sharing, retails for a suggested $3.49. Mint Chocolate joins the existing Strawberries & Crème and Cookies & Crème flavors of Hostess Cr!spy Minis.