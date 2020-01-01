Hostess Iced Lemon and Unicorn CupCakes

Due to their enthusiastic reception by cupcake fans, Hostess Brands has added two limited-edition items to its permanent line of iconic snack cakes. Originally available only during the spring season, Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes feature yellow cake filled with a sweet citrus-flavored crème, topped with vibrant yellow icing and the familiar Hostess squiggle. Part of the fun unicorn trend, Hostess Unicorn CupCakes combine yellow cake with pink and purple decorative specks and a creamy filling, topped with teal icing, unicorn-esque sprinkles and a pink squiggle. An eight-cupcake multipack of either variety retails for a suggested $2.99.