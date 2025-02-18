Trusted by professional athletes and fitness and active-lifestyle enthusiasts, sports fuel brand Honey Stinger has expanded its pioneering Energy Waffle lineup to include Peanut Butter Energy Waffles. The USDA Organic Certified line boasts rich and creamy organic peanut butter combined with an organic honey-infused filling between two soft-baked waffles for an energy-boosting snack that fits in a pocket. Available in three flavors – Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Strawberry, the satisfying snack offers an ideal blend of carbohydrates for sustained energy while being easily digestible and the right size to take anywhere. The brand recommends them for such activities as pre-workout fueling or mid-adventure or mid-workout refueling. A 6-pack of 1.06-ounce individually wrapped waffles of any flavor has a suggested retail price of $10.99 on Amazon and soon at select retailers across the country.