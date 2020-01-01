Honey Bunches of Oats from Post Consumer Brands has expanded its lineup to include Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted cereal. The item adds a frosty layer of sweetness to the brand’s flakes, which are then paired with its granola bunches, taking “the two most-loved components of the cereal to create a new, fun combination that the whole family will love,” in the words of Michelle Titus, senior brand manager for Honey Bunches of Oats. The launch is supported with an integrated marketing effort as part of the next iteration of the brand’s “Rhymes with Delicious” creative campaign. The cereal also features the brand’s refreshed packaging designed to make its products easier to spot on store shelves. The suggested retail price of a 13.5-ounce box is $4.99.