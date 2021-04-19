Honest to Goodness Plant-Based Coffee Creamers

Recently launched purpose-driven creamer brand Honest to Goodness offers a line of plant-based coffee creamers crafted with ingredients sourced from around the world. The brand’s inaugural product line consists of three flavors: Madagascan Vanilla Bean, blending real vanilla beans from Madagascar with coconut oil and almondmilk; Unsweetened Madagascan Vanilla Bean, for coffee drinkers who enjoy the taste of real vanilla without the added sweetness, and no sugar; and Himalayan Salted Caramel, combining thoughtfully sourced coconut oil, almonds and caramel flavor, as well as salt from the Himalayas for added depth. Part of the B Corporation movement, Honest to Goodness was founded on a mission to support local communities where its ingredients are sourced. A 16-fluid-ounce shelf-stable carton of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99. Honest to Goodness is a brand of Danone North America.