HomeValet Names Chief of Global Partnerships

HomeValet, a provider of contactless home delivery, has appointed retail technologist, innovator and last-mile delivery expert Henk Niemansverdriet to the position of chief of global partnerships.

Niemansverdriet brings to his latest role more than a quarter century of experience in advancing innovation within the retail space through the implementation of grocery automation, supply chain optimization, and last-mile delivery solutions and technologies. He will play a major role in scaling the company globally by developing international retailer, courier and manufacturer partnerships and uncovering new opportunities to spur future growth.

“From the beginning, Henk has recognized the potential for our company, as well as the need for a solution of its kind within the industry,” said John Simms, founder and CEO of Tysons Corner, Virginia-based HomeValet. “To date, he’s been key in facilitating introductions to retail partners interested in last-yard solutions to address challenges with the last mile of delivery. We’re thrilled to now have his support as we look to grow our partner network on an international scale.”

Before joining HomeValet, Niemansverdriet was an executive consultant for Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Asda where he specialized in the identification of future-looking technologies and concepts within the e-commerce grocery, robotics, digitalization and last-mile delivery space to drive innovation. He also co-founded Superdirect.com, which employed automated temperature-controlled distribution pickup points for groceries, technology that has been adopted by Asda in the United Kingdom and Walmart in the United States.

Niemansverdriet held various roles at The Greenery, an international fruit and vegetable company, where he was responsible for optimizing the demand-driven supply chain and distribution of a complete fresh, year-round assortment of products in the Benelux region to international supermarkets, wholesalers, caterers and the processing industry.

“Coming up with an effective solve for the last mile of delivery is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry today,” noted Niemansverdriet. “Alongside the HomeValet team, I look forward to addressing this challenge, and working closely with partners to introduce HomeValet’s innovative solution and technology set to improve the modern-day shopping experience worldwide.”

This executive move comes during a period of significant growth for HomeValet, which has teamed with Walmart on a consumer test pilot program taking place this spring in the retailer’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, and a recent string of new hires that have doubled the company’s size to more than 40 since last November.

HomeValet will be available for pre-order this year. Its patented SaaS IoT platform connects retailers and couriers with a secure, temperature-controlled Smart Box outside of consumers’ homes. The Smart Box, software and app facilitate 24/7 contactless and unattended delivery encompassing everyday parcels, perishable groceries and more.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.