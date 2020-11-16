HomeValet Names Chief Experience Officer

Contactless home delivery service HomeValet has appointed Steve Yankovich, a strategic advisor for the company, to the position of chief experience officer. Yankovich brings to his latest role more than 35 years of technology experience driving product and business innovation with significant results. During his career, he has helped to scale future-looking technologies and experiences that will lead to new ways of connecting retailers, merchants and sellers with consumers worldwide.

Yankovich comes to HomeValet from eBay, where his most recent role was VP, head of buyer experience and growth. In his eight years at San Jose, California-based auction website eBay, Yankovich spurred innovation, led the development of eBay’s global mobile e-commerce business and oversaw buyer experience from end to end. Before joining eBay, Yankovich was the chief technology officer, in which capacity he led the global product team and supported the company’s growth strategy. Yankovich also held roles at Adobe and Movaris Inc., and was a startup board and VC advisor to more than 10 companies in the areas of e-commerce, mobile, connected devices and technology. An experienced product visionary, inventor and engineer by trade, Yankovich has focused on innovative future-facing product solutions throughout his career and holds a patent portfolio of 100-plus globally.

“I am thrilled to join HomeValet as the chief experience officer because I believe it is the only solution of its kind that will truly enable consumers to benefit from the convenience of e-commerce,” said Yankovich. “The company possesses an ironclad mission for good, and is uniquely positioned to have game-changing impacts on the next level of e-commerce adoption by consumers. I look forward to working closely with the team to introduce HomeValet to the market and provide consumers with a home delivery solution fit to meet their needs, not the other way around.”

Yankovich’s appointment as chief experience officer comes after HomeValet’s September 2020 strategic acquisition of Envolve Engineering, which brought a team of seasoned innovators and engineers in-house. Building on this momentum and employing data-driven methods to meet and anticipate consumer needs, Yankovich will oversee the ongoing development of HomeValet’s end-to-end consumer, retailer and partner experience, and will collaborate closely on the development of product, mobile application and implementation of consumer relationship management.

“Steve has been an advisor to HomeValet for some time now, and since day one there has been a strong synergy and shared vision for the future of HomeValet and the industry at large,” noted Jack Simms, co-founder and COO of the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company. “He brings years of experience developing technology solutions and accelerating business growth as an innovator steadily focused on the future, which will support the company as we reimagine the current ecommerce delivery supply chain and deliver upon our mission to provide consumers with freedom, convenience and peace of mind.”

Set to roll out early next year, HomeValet reimagines the current e-commerce delivery supply chain with a patented SaaS IoT platform that connects retailers and couriers with a secure, temperature-controlled Smart Box outside of consumers’ homes. The innovative Smart Box, software and app facilitates 24/7 contactless and unattended delivery of everyday packages, perishable groceries and more.