Packaged salad grower, packer and shipper Hippo Harvest has launched a USDA Certified Organic line offering a full selection of leafy green products sourced from the company’s controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) greenhouse, as well as a hybrid blend of greenhouse and field-grown leafy greens. According to the company, its innovative approach offers key benefits to grocery retailers, among them a broader assortment of products to meet consumer preferences, compared with other greenhouse growers, and higher quality, longer shelf life and more consistent supply, compared with traditional field growers alone. By leveraging advanced machine learning and robotics, Hippo Harvest optimizes production for cost efficiency and uses 92% less water, 55% less fertilizer and 94% less land, compared with traditional farming. The brand also asserts that its greens taste better, with less bitterness and a juicier mouthfeel than field-grown greens. Hippo Harvest’s Organic Certified product line includes Baby Spinach, Spring Mix, Arugula, 50:50 Mix, Power Greens, Baby Kale, Baby Romaine, Crispy Leaf, and Tender Greens. The products are currently available at various San Francisco Bay Area retailers, with plans to expand to other regions within the coming year. A 4.5-5-ounce package of any of the organic SKUs retails for a suggested $3.99.