Known for its best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon, HighKey is expanding its product portfolio of low- and no-sugar treats with dunkable Sandwich Cookies. Featuring light and creamy vanilla-flavored filling spread between two crunchy, chocolaty cookies, the clean-label, gluten- and soy-free, keto-friendly item has no artificial colors and flavors and contains 0 grams of sugar, 2 grams net carbs, 7 grams of fiber and 60 calories per two-cookie serving. Each shareable sleeve contains 10 conveniently packaged cookies, making them ideal for work, school or a family road trip. HighKey Sandwich Cookies have a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 4.27-ounce package. Every HighKey product uses naturally derived sugar substitutes and quality ingredients like almond flour.