With a hint of sage, as well as a little maple, Hi Mountain Seasonings’ Country Style Breakfast Sausage provides the right blend of spices needed to create satisfying links. As with the brand’s other breakfast sausage seasonings, the Country Style spices can be blended with fresh ground pork, or any combination of pork and beef or venison. The product builds on the current popularity of making breakfast from scratch at home, which isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon, due to the rising cost of groceries and lingering effects of the pandemic. Available at retailers nationwide, the easy-to-use product comes with seasoning for 24 pounds of meat and retails for a suggested $8.49. The sausage stuffer and casings required to create the sausage links are sold separately. In addition to the Country Style item, Hi Mountain offers breakfast sausage seasonings in Hunter’s Blend, Prairie Sage, Chorizo Blend, Country Maple, Original Mountain Man Blend and Sweet Italian varieties.