Hershey’s Goes to (Virtual) Camp with Walmart

Walmart is gearing up for safe retail-flavored consumer experiences this fall, and The Hershey Co. is on board.

The chocolate manufacturer has joined Camp by Walmart as the first branded integration in the virtual camp. Powered by eko and presented by Walmart, Camp by Walmart offers interactive online activities to keep families and kids active, creative, and engaged, and now includes Halloween activities presented by Hershey.

Camp by Walmart is among the three experiences to help families have some fun with the retailer this autumn, Walmart said earlier this week.

Halloween Camp by Walmart is an extension of the popular virtual summer camp program launched earlier in the year. The second is a game day experience that puts small business and college football front-and-center, and the third is a Halloween trick-or-treat event. In total, Walmart will host more than 140 contact-free events in store parking lots across the country from now through the end of October.

As part of this integration, audiences can shop through Halloween activities presented by Hershey and centered around the company's seasonal products. The Halloween collection gives Walmart customers a way to enjoy All Hallows Eve that's participatory, customizable, safe and socially-distanced.

"Hershey is incredibly excited to have found the sweet spot within Camp by Walmart as the first integrated brand partner, helping families safely enjoy Halloween this year," said Jon Davis, vice president/general manager, Walmart/Sams, The Hershey Co. "This Halloween is going to be very different for many families. We believe the experiences we've partnered with Walmart and eko to create can help families find new, personal, and engaging ways to enjoy the holiday."

