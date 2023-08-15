Henrietta Said Jumbo Peanuts

Offered by women-owned and “unapologetically Southern” Truly Good Foods, which specializes in premium snacking mixes, freshly roasted nuts and seeds, dried fruit, and other snack products, Henrietta Said is a vegan, keto-friendly line of spicy jumbo peanuts with no artificial ingredients in four bold flavors: Nashville Hot Chicken with Pickle, Ancho Kimchi, Lemon Pepper and Original Buffalo. One serving of these Super XL Virginia variety peanuts contains 7 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and zero grams of sugar. Additionally, the Ancho Kimchi flavor won the Most Innovative New Product Award for Best Savory Snack at the most recent Sweets & Snacks Expo. Henrietta Said plus-sized peanuts come in 5-ounce resealable pouches retailing for a suggested $4.99 each and 1-ounce single-serve snack bags at a suggested $1.49 apiece.