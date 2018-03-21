HelloFresh on Track to Break Even in FY18

While meal-kit service Blue Apron struggles in an oversaturated market, most recently focusing on brick-and-mortar partnerships to survive, rival HelloFresh has reported its best year yet, saying that it's on track to break even by the year’s end.

Sharing the results of fiscal 2017 in the U.S. market, the multinational service reported growth of 89.5 percent in fourth-quarter revenue, totaling €150.7 million (US $184.9 million), compared with the same period a year prior. Q4 contribution margin was €40.5 million (US $49.7 million), a 231.1 percent increase over Q4 2016.

For the full year, U.S. revenue rose 90.1 percent to reach €545.2 million (US $668.9 million). Contribution margin shot up 270.8 percent to €125.6 million (US $154.1 million).

Internationally, HelloFresh saw a €28.8 percent rise in revenue in Q4, reaching €102 million (US $125.1 million), while contribution margin jumped 53.1 percent, hitting €26.6 million (US $32.6 million). For the overall year, revenue rose 16 percent to €359.6 million (US $441.2 million), while contribution margin increased 25.6 percent, reaching €87.1 million (US $106.9 million).

“2017 marks the most successful year for our business to date. Not only did we successfully list our company on the stock market, but we also significantly improved all our key metrics, with an outstanding AEBITDA expansion in both segments leading the way,", said Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of Berlin-based HelloFresh SE.

Other period highlights include: