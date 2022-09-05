Best known for its highly popular ketchup,Heinz has now unveiled a first-of-its-kind innovation that seeks to do no less than revolutionize the burger-eating experience. Heinz Dip & Crunch offers sauce with crispy potato crunchers in a two-in-one package for more satisfying burger eating anywhere, anytime. Consumers simply dip the burger in the Heinz sauce, and then top it off with the salty potato crunchers to add both flavor and texture to every bite. The product comes in two tangy flavors, one featuring a burger sauce made with tomato purée, molasses, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic powder, tamarind concentrate, onion powder and spices, and a spicy variety adding a dimension of heat to the sauce. Heinz Dip & Crunch is the latest example of Kraft Heinz’s larger [email protected] transformation strategy, a key part of which is to deploy an insight-based innovation engine that offers consumers the products, flavors and formulations they want most. To that end, Heinz Dip & Crunch was first offered as a test item at select West Coast Jack in the Box restaurants earlier this year before rolling out nationwide at grocery retailers. A 2.75-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $2.49.