Health-Ade Kombucha New Fruity Flavors

Health-Ade Kombucha is rolling out six new flavors this year, starting this summer. The new flavors, each of which is Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, raw and kosher, include:

Cherry Berry, made with sweet cherry, elderberry and hibiscus

Grapefruit, brewed with pink grapefruit with a splash of blood orange

Tropical Punch, a true "punch" flavor with a tropical twist

Passionfruit-Tangerine, with fruits sourced from Peru and the U.S.

Strawberry-Lemonade, which blends strawberry lemonade and kombucha

Peach-Mango, which tastes like a fresh, juicy peach, with the sweetness of mango to add depth

All Health-Ade products are brewed with only the highest quality ingredients and are fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching, resulting in a smooth, bubbly and naturally low sugar kombucha. SRP for each product is $3.99 per 16-ounce bottle.