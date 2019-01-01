Calbee North America is introducing Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps this summer. Featuring farm-picked green peas as its first ingredient, the certified gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly product offers a natural source of plant protein and fiber along with its satisfying crispy crunch. Containing 30 calories per serving, the baked – never fried – topper is also completely free of artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol, and the common allergens soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. Available in Garlic Butter, Italian Herb and Chipotle varieties, the line will come in 3-ounce resealable bags that are part of the TerraCycle recycling program. The SRP is $2.99.