Calbee America extends brand to boost sales, reach untapped market
Plant-based snack company Calbee America is growing its flagship brand to include child-centered offerings, starting with the rollout of Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks in the produce section and beyond. Whole fruit is the only ingredient in these single-serve snacks, which come in four varieties: Apples, Strawberries, Grapes and Bananas. Ripe and carefully selected, each fruit is freeze- or vacuum-dried to preserve its nutrients and natural sweetness. The convenient crunchy snacks are completely free of added sugar, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, plus non-GMO and Certified Gluten Free. A colorfully packaged, farm-themed five-count multipack – one for every school day – retails for a suggested $6.99-$7.99. With the launch of Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks, Calbee is leveraging its brand equity as a leader in pulse-based snacks, as well as its expanding production capabilities, to fill a gap in the marketplace for kid-friendly, real-fruit products with no additives.

