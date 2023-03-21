Harmony Trail Mixes

Diamond Foods, the packaged goods parent company for brands like Diamond of California, has relaunched Harmony, a Santa Cruz trail mix brand founded by two surfers 50 years ago. The brand now features a fresh look and two nutritious trail mix varieties, Amped Omega-3 and Colossal Keto. Diamond Foods opted to revamp the brand’s look and trail mix varieties using some quintessentially California ingredients, among them Diamond of California Snack Walnuts and Sonoma Creamery Parmesan Cheese Crisps. Both inspired by Harmony’s original recipe, Mega Mountain, the recently added varieties highlight the nutritional qualities of tree nuts while also accommodating modern eating habits like the ketogenic diet. While Amped Omega-3 offers 1000 milligrams per serving of alpha-linolenic acid omega-3 – 62% of the recommended daily value – through such superfoods as Diamond of California Himalayan Pink Salt Walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, raw walnuts and dried cranberries, Colossal Keto offers a blend of good fats and low carbs with Diamond of California Himalayan Pink Salt Walnuts, Sonoma Creamery Parmesan Cheese Crisps, roasted edamame, roasted almonds and roasted peanuts, containing 3 grams of net carbs, 7 grams of protein, less than 1 gram of sugar, and 0 grams of added sugar per serving. Both mixes retail for $6.99 per 10-ounce resealable bag. Additionally, sweet and savory Mega Mountain, now “reimagined” with Diamond of California Salted Dark Chocolate Walnuts, roasted peanuts, raisins, roasted almonds and coated chocolate candies, has a suggested price of $6.99 per 13-ounce resealable bag.