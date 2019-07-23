Hallmark Greetings Names New President

Hallmark's Greetings has named Smith Holland its president, effective Sept. 3. Holland has been the president and CEO of Crayola, part of Hallmark's portfolio, since 2015. Before this role, he held various executive positions at Crayola International, Hallmark Canada and Hallmark Retail.

“Smith is a proven leader with an unquestioned commitment to fostering high-performance cultures to drive business success,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc. “I know he will do what it takes to ensure Hallmark Greetings can continue to make a positive difference in the world.”

Prior to joining Kansas City, Mo.-based Hallmark, Holland worked at General Electric and McKinsey & Co. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a master's degree from Northwestern University.