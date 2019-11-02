Giant/Martin’s Opens Dedicated Checkout for Valentine’s Day Shoppers

To make checking out easier for customers buying items for Valentine’s Day, every Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets store is offering a dedicated checkout, known as Valentine’s Express, for only purchases in honor of the observance, including flowers, items from the in-store bakery, cards and candies allowing customers to quickly get in and out of the store.

“Love is in the air at Giant/Martin’s, and our associates are ready to help our customers celebrate by creating the perfect fresh floral arrangement or choosing the perfect wine, cheese and chocolate pairing,” said John Ruane, SVP of merchandising at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “With over 170 convenient locations, great prices and a Valentine’s Express checkout lane dedicated for last-minute Cupids, Giant/Martin’s is your-one-stop-shop this Valentine’s Day.”

The grocer is also touting its custom floral arrangements, local confections and beverage alcohol, heart-themed baked goods, greeting cards and novelty gifts, and gift cards for those in need of fast and easy inspiration on how to celebrate with their loved ones, as well as the Savory recipe center featuring thousands of entrée, appetizer and dessert ideas for all skill levels to prepare a romantic meal for two, with the ingredients available in-store, and tips from the banners’ nutritionists on enjoying the occasion with better-for-you treats.

Giant Food Stores operates locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 30,000 associates. The Giant Family of Brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, and Giant Heirloom Market. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.