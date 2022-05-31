Modern muesli cereal maker Guud (pronounced “good”) has now launched Fuel, a line of functional muesli featuring plant protein, prebiotics, omegas, dietary fiber and superfruits. Created as an updated version of traditional European muesli, which contains whole grains, nuts, fruits, and seeds, Fuel products are blended with superfood ingredients to support an active lifestyle and gut and brain health. The line consists of three flavors, all of them vegan, plant-based, non-GMO-certified and kosher: easy-to-digest Athlete Fuel, featuring 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, with no added sugar, and made with organic oats, organic raisins, organic almonds, organic flax seed, organic cashews and organic pumpkin seeds;antioxidant-rich Brain Fuel,offeringomega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A, containing 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, and made with certified gluten-free oats, walnuts, cranberries, goji berries, blueberries and cacao nibs; and Gut Fuel, an excellent source of soluble fiber, omega-3s and prebiotic superfoods, and made with organic oats, organic dates, organic sunflower seeds, organic flax seeds, organic banana, organic apples, organic chia seeds and organic almonds. The muesli can be eaten like cereal with milk or yogurt, prepared like oatmeal – made hot right away or soaked overnight – or baked into recipes. A 12-ounce bag of any Fuel variety retails for a suggested $6.99.