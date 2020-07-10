Grubhub Teams with Lyft on Free Food Deliveries

The food delivery space just became a bit more interesting.

Lyft has launched an offering that enables members of its Lyft Pink discount program to receive free unlimited Grubhub food deliveries. More specifically, Lyft Pink members — who pay $19.99 per month for 15% percent off rides — will be enrolled in the Grubhub+ membership program, which normally costs $9.99 per month.

“Connecting hungry diners to the restaurants they love and giving them the most rewarding experience is our mission at Grubhub. We’re excited to extend these rewards to even more consumers through our partnership with Lyft,” said Alex Weinstein, SVP of growth at Grubhub. “Whether they’re ordering delivery on their way home or grabbing something to go, Lyft Pink members can now take advantage of the incredible benefits at the restaurants they love with Grubhub+.”

Chicago-based Grubhub said in June that it would combine with Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com to form what promises to be an international food delivery force. The deal put to rest any anticipation that Uber and Grubhub would join forces in the growing online food delivery game.

Soon after, Uber said it would buy delivery service Postmates for about $2.65 billion in an all-stock transaction. As for Postmates, it recently became the official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL. According to Postmates, the deal with the NFL will bring special promotions throughout the season. As well, the company is working with the NFL on what Postmates calls social impact initiatives, beginning with a donation to frontline workers.

The Lyft deal with Grubhub includes the following features: