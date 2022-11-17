Grubhub, Rite Aid Link Up for Delivery

Grubhub has tapped its first national drugstore chain partner with the addition of Rite Aid Corp. to its roster. Thousands of products from Rite Aid’s more than 2,000 locations in 16 states are now available for delivery through the Grubhub Marketplace.

In addition to health-and-wellness products such as vitamins, pain relief medication and hydration drinks, customers can order personal care products, beauty and household items, pre-packaged grocery items, and more.

"We're excited to partner with Rite Aid to grow Grubhub's drugstore and convenience offerings, making it even easier for customers to get instant access to items that keep them healthy," said Ariella Kurshan, SVP of growth at Chicago-based Grubhub. "This partnership could not come at a better time as we head into the winter months when delivery becomes an even more important way for people to get what they need to stay nourished and cared for when they can't leave the house."

"Our partnership with Grubhub is another way that we are offering the convenience and access that our customers want and need to keep them and their families healthy and happy," said Dustin Humphreys, SVP of digital and e-commerce at Rite Aid. "We also look forward to expanding our reach to Grubhub's loyal customer base and becoming a go-to option for their everyday health and wellness needs."

In late September, Rite Aid reported a net loss of $331.3 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended Aug. 27. However, the company is on track to exceed its target of $170 million of SG&A savings for FY23.

Grubhub, meanwhile, has formed a partnership with Gopuff to offer Gopuff’s network of instant-commerce locations on the Grubhub Marketplace. A pilot rolled out on Oct. 4 in select cities, and hundreds of Gopuff locations across the country are also now available on the Grubhub Marketplace.

With over 2,300 store locations, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.