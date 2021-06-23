Grocery Convergence: Five Sensible Solutions to Win the Future of Food Retailing

Webinar Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

Grocers have weathered a period of epic disruption, but more change is coming and it will be very different. The new phenomenon of convergence has arrived and it is going to impact all areas of retail and consumer goods, from store experience to retail operations and sales and brand building activities.



Winning in the converge commerce world ruled by consumers requires the practical application of five key strategies in areas such as:

The intersection of media and data

Hyper-personalization

Integration of incentives and loyalty

Magical merchandising

Unprecedented insights



We’ll offer fresh perspective on each of these areas and ideas for immediate implementation to create a converged commerce experience to win in food retailing’s future.