Grocers Ready Meals, Deals for Easter

As Easter Sunday approaches, grocers across the country are rolling out meal options and deals aimed at helping inflation-weary shoppers make the most of the holiday. The Kroger Co. is offering an Easter menu that can serve a family of 10 for less than $7.50 per person, while The Save Mart Cos. and The Fresh Market both have ready-made meals ripe for the picking.

Kroger’s suggested fresh menu includes a Kroger spiral ham, Private Selection macaroni and cheese, Simple Truth carrots, a Bakery Fresh peach pie and more. Sweet treats for Easter baskets are also included in the deal, and all gift card purchases will earn shoppers 4X Fuel Points for a limited time.

[Read more: "What Are the Biggest Home Cooking Trends For Rest of 2023?"]

"At Kroger, we offer lower prices and more choices every day," said Stuart Aitken, SVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "We promise our customers a zero-compromise Easter meal that is delicious and made affordable by our everyday low prices. Kroger is Fresh for Everyone no matter the day, year or holiday. This Easter is better than inflation free with the consistent value and savings we offer our customers every day, and we'll even take care of planning with an incredible family meal."

Save Mart and Lucky shoppers, meanwhile, can get a $24.99 “Dinner for Two” that includes ham or tri-tip and two sides. A “Complete Ham Meal” or “Complete Turkey Meal” costs $59.99, serves six to eight people, and includes several side items. Dessert deals are also available, as well as tulips and potted Easter lilies.

“Easter is a special time for families in the communities we serve, whether it’s a dinner for two or meals for larger gatherings, Save Mart and Lucky stores provide the traditional food and spring florals they look forward to and enjoy each year,” said Donovan Ford, SVP, store operations at Save Mart.

The Fresh Market’s prepared meals include ham, lamb, prime rib and brunch options ranging from $25 to $99.99. The grocer is also offering a variety of Easter-themed chocolates, cookies, candy, flowers and more.

Walmart also has Easter-ready items on sale through April 15, including Sam’s Choice spiral-cut ham, canned green beans and corn, salad dressings and more. Additionally, Target has more than 200 seasonal treats available for under $5, and is offering 30 new seasonal sweets and snacks from its private-label Favorite Day brand.

Data from Numerator, a Chicago-based data and tech company, reveals that 85% of consumers plan to celebrate Easter this year. Also, according to the Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation (NRF), Easter spending is expected to reach a record $24 billion this year, a $3.2 billion increase from 2022. With an influx in spending, this Easter Sunday is anticipated to be the biggest one yet.

Serving 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100. Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating approximately 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100. Meanwhile, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 and Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on the list.