Easter 2023 Spending Expected to Reach Record $24B
Meanwhile, in the store perimeter, there's a new trend emerging as a result of skyrocketing egg prices. Potato Goodness, part of Denver-based Potatoes USA, reports that families are hopping on the trend of painting Easter potatoes.
As it turns out, there are lots of upsides to brushing up on your spud art. In addition to being an affordable, nutritious pantry staple, potatoes are an excellent canvas for family activities.
Across the internet, families are giving their best tips for crafting with the veggie. Some use edible paint and water-based food coloring to dye their potatoes so they can also be eaten. Artists can give potatoes a food coloring bath for a lighter color, or paint the food coloring directly on the spud for a vibrant alternative.
Other families are using traditional paint to decorate potatoes as a way of showcasing artistic accomplishments. As with carving pumpkins at Halloween, the potato’s long shelf-life allows it to be displayed for a longer period of time.
Plus, there’s the lack of prep work. Potatoes work best as an artistic medium in their natural state, so no boiling or setup is needed to make them canvas ready. Also, they’re tough against falls and drops.
What’s more, potatoes shine as a nutritious pantry staple. Research published in The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that potatoes have the highest score per dollar on eight important nutrients: potassium, fiber, protein, vitamins C and E, calcium, iron, and magnesium.