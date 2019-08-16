Grocers Join Industry's Ecommerce Benchmarking Initiative

Brick Meets Click is starting its 2019 eSales benchmarking initiative that has provided insights via reports and webinars on grocers' online sales performance since it launched in 2016, with the goal of helping companies compete.

The independent study has expanded from 19 to 26 stores banners since the first year, and Brick Meets Click is hoping for more than 36 banners this year.

“Grocers of all sizes and types are hungry for these insights. And, because there are many ways grocers are competing online, expanding the number of store banners helps to further strengthen the value of the insights,” according to David Bishop, partner and program lead at Brick Meets Click. “Retailers who want to make more informed decisions about where and how to allocate limited resources to drive stronger results online have several ways to gain insights from this initiative.”

Brick Meets Click uses retail sales and casual data provided by either the grocer or solution provider to understand how the active customer base, order frequency and average order value are affected by different variables, such as the length of time that a customer has shopped a grocer online, the location of the store, the age of the online service, and even the features of the service.

Participants receive a special report in the fall with sales-related metrics and benchmarks, as well as insights and perspectives via webinar.

Barrington, Ill.-based Brick Meets Click aims to deliver strategic insight and guidance that retailers, suppliers and technology providers need to drive growth by meeting shopper needs in an omnichannel environment.