Is Your Online Grocery Strategy Keeping Up with Customer Preferences?

The pace of change in the grocery sector is unprecedented and, if anything, is expected to gain velocity. Shoppers demand convenience, flexibility and instant gratification, and traditional grocers are rapidly adapting with BOPIS, delivery, fresh and curbside pickup offerings.

Online grocery continues to surge, with eMarketer predicting U.S. online food and beverage sales will grow 18.2 percent in 2019 to $19.89 billion. Meanwhile both online and historically brick-and-mortar giants increasingly target the grocery sector, including end-to-end delivery with Amazon Key for Home, Car and Garage and Walmart’s InHome Delivery, while home-delivered meal kit providers proliferate almost daily.

Of course, in any highly dynamic environment, there is significant opportunity to innovate and decisively differentiate against less savvy competitors while increasing customer engagement.

As grocers strengthen and refine their online grocery strategy in the context of the overall market, they are keenly aware of how online shopping means complete price transparency for shoppers across all their grocery provider options.

Against this backdrop, and with shopper needs evolving at a dizzying pace, knowing how to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to give your customers relevant, highly crafted pricing and promotions is becoming more and more important. In fact, a recent Revionics-commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, "Demystifying Price and Promotion," revealed that price is the single most important factor to grocery shoppers when they are deciding where to shop.