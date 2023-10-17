Graza Olive Oil

Single-origin olive oil brand Graza is launching at Walmart and Target stores nationwide – the first such product of its kind to be sold at those retailers – following additional distribution expansion at various major supermarket banners. The super-fresh extra-virgin olive oils are made with Picual olives from Andalusia, Spain, a prosperous agricultural region. Intensely flavorful and extremely high in polyphenols, Picual olives also have the longest shelf stability and free acidity of any olive varietal, according to the company. Graza offers two products, Drizzle finishing oil, retailing for a suggested $21 per 16.9-fluid-ounce squeeze bottle, and Sizzle cooking oil, retailing for a suggested $16 per 25.3-fluid-ounce squeeze bottle.