Noting the rising popularity of Iberian cuisine, Goya Foods has brought the authentic flavors of Spain’s best-known dish to dinner tables across the United States with the launch of the Goya Paella rice kit. Containing all of the ingredients to prepare a classic seafood paella in minutes, the kit includes simple three-step directions. In fact, its ease of use led People magazine editors to vote it the Best Rice Kit in the publication’s 2019 People Food Awards. The Goya Paella rice kit comes in 8-ounce and 19-ounce boxes, each retailing for a suggested $3.99 and $6.79, respectively.