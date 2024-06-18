Goya Chickpea Puffs

Hispanic-owned food company Goya is adding to its snack aisle presence with the rollout of crunchy Chickpea Puffs snacks in three Latin-inspired flavors: spicy Chili Limón, authentic Elote (Mexican street corn) and traditional Churro. The kosher, vegan, nut- and gluten-free puffs are made from a mix of chickpea flour, rice flour, pea protein, cassava starch and sunflower oil, and seasoned with natural extracts, spices and other ingredients. Heading to grocers’ shelves in July, the snack retails for a suggested $3.69 per 4-ounce bag of any variety and a suggested $1.59 per 1-ounce bag of any variety.