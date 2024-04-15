Gopuff Introduces Direct-to-Consumer Platform

With Storefronts Powered by Gopuff, CPGs can launch their own white-labeled DTC sites in days, rather than weeks or months.

Instant-commerce provider Gopuff has launched Powered by Gopuff, a logistics and technology platform that allows brands to offer affordable delivery from their owned and operated online stores in as fast as 15 minutes.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building and scaling our own hyper-local logistics network and operations to consistently meet customer demands for fast, affordable and reliable delivery,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “As a result of this work, we’ve established ourselves as the face of instant commerce. Now, with the launch of Powered by Gopuff, we’re also becoming the fabric of instant commerce by extending our proprietary fulfillment and logistics capabilities beyond the Gopuff app for the first time.”

Powered by Gopuff consists of a suite of solutions that leverages the company’s logistics network, instant- fulfillment infrastructure and technology to power brand’s own direct-to-consumer websites, all while driving profitable order volume and diversifying revenue streams for Gopuff. Powered by Gopuff enables CPG companies to employ online ads and marketing to spur sales from their own websites, giving them more control over the customer experience and access to first-party data.

As of today, Gopuff has introduced its inaugural solution under the Powered by umbrella: Storefronts Powered by Gopuff, a customizable Shopify theme integrated with Gopuff’s APIs. With Storefronts, CPGs can launch their own white-labeled DTC sites in days, rather than weeks or months. Orders placed on a partner’s Storefront are automatically routed to the nearest Gopuff micro-fulfillment center, where they’re picked, packed and delivered to customers in as fast as 15 minutes.

“Nobody wants the responsibility of getting a pint of Ben & Jerry’s from a nearby store to their couch. Not even us. That last mile delivery is complicated!” said Jay Tandan, the global head of digital marketing at South Burlington, Vt.-based Ben & Jerry’s. “Storefronts Powered by Gopuff solves that struggle for us and for Ben & Jerry’s fans across the country. Their micro-fulfillment centers provide a quick and easy way to get Ben & Jerry’s euphoria right to your door in a flash.”

Over the past six months, Gopuff has tested Storefronts with more than 20 CPG brands, among them Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Co., Haleon and The Ferrara Candy Co. Both Tums and Jif used Storefronts Powered by Gopuff during their Big Game campaigns, selling through allocated inventory in less than 60 minutes. Now, Storefronts are available to all brands currently on Gopuff.

Storefronts allows brands to:

Customize the Shopify theme to match their brand image, messaging and color palette.

Offer delivery of products in as fast as 15 minutes, leveraging Gopuff’s local teams, existing inventory and operations, which serve customers in more than 1,000 U.S. cities. Gopuff takes care of everything from inventory management and replenishment to live customer support.

Maintain ownership of customer relationships and enable access to first-party data to enable future growth.

Connect their Shopify Storefront Powered by Gopuff to their marketing channels to drive instant product sales, all within a closed-loop measurement solution.

Collapse the funnel, taking consumers from product discovery to consumption in minutes.

Build, manage and grow their own direct-to-consumer sales channel.

Gopuff plans to expand its Powered by capabilities with the rollout in its second quarter of Fulfillment Powered by Gopuff, a stand-alone warehousing and logistics service that will give brands the tools to seamlessly integrate and promote instant delivery on their existing DTC websites. When it launches, the service will be available only to Shopify merchants whose products are currently on the Gopuff consumer platform.