Pasta fans who want to add fiber to their diets can opt for GoodWheat Pasta, a single-ingredient noodle that aims to deliver better nutrition along with great taste. Developed by Arcadia Biosciences Inc., a producer and marketer of plant-based health-and-wellness products, GoodWheat marks the company’s continued expansion into better-for-you food and wellness products. Containing four times the fiber of regular pasta – 8 grams per serving versus 2 grams in regular wheat pasta – the product line comes in five varieties: penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, elbow and rotini. Consumption of fiber is linked to such health benefits as digestive and cardiovascular health and weight management, while prebiotic fiber is said to support gut health and immunity. Non-GMO Certified, certified-kosher and USA farm-grown GoodWheat also has 9 grams of protein per serving, about 25% higher than most traditional pastas. The recommended cooking time for GoodWheat is 11-17 minutes. A 12-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99.