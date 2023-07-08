Already known for its better-for-you frozen treats,GoodPop now has its sights set on another part of the store with its first-ever beverage, Mini Cans. Containing only real fruit juice and sparkling water, the product line offers families a wholesome and refreshing beverage without any added sugars, sweeteners or flavors. GoodPop Mini Cans are available in three flavors – Fruit Punch, Orange and Lemon Lime, all with just 6 grams or less of total sugar – and easily fit in kids’ lunchboxes. Mini Cans are also a sustainable choice with plastic-free, BPA-free and recyclable packaging. The 7.5-ounce cans come in single-flavor 6-packs and a variety-flavor 18-pack, which retail for a suggested $7.49 and $14.99, respectively. All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy- and gluten-free, and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Additionally, GoodPop became the first plastic-neutral product certified food brand via 4ocean in April 2023. Together, they will work to remove 500,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean by the end of 2024.