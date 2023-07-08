Advertisement
08/07/2023

GoodPop Mini Cans

GoodPop Mini Cans Main Image

Already known for its better-for-you frozen treats,GoodPop now has its sights set on another part of the store with its first-ever beverage, Mini Cans. Containing only real fruit juice and sparkling water, the product line offers families a wholesome and refreshing beverage without any added sugars, sweeteners or flavors. GoodPop Mini Cans are available in three flavors – Fruit Punch, Orange and Lemon Lime, all with just 6 grams or less of total sugar – and easily fit in kids’ lunchboxes. Mini Cans are also a sustainable choice with plastic-free, BPA-free and recyclable packaging. The 7.5-ounce cans come in single-flavor 6-packs and a variety-flavor 18-pack, which retail for a suggested $7.49 and $14.99, respectively. All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy- and gluten-free, and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Additionally, GoodPop became the first plastic-neutral product certified food brand via 4ocean in April 2023. Together, they will work to remove 500,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean by the end of 2024.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement