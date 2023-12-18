Iceland’s Good Good, a brand of no-added-sugar jams, jellies and spreads, has now added to its portfolio naturally sweetened small-batch Blackberry Jam. Rich and juicy with a sweet finish, the jam is made with a meticulous blend of high-quality ingredients, including 60% whole fruit to evoke an authentic country-style flavor of succulent blackberries. The gluten-free, Non-GMO Verified, plant-based, low-glycemic and keto-friendly product contains just 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving, and is free from artificial ingredients. According to the brand, the jam with functional benefits can be eaten by the spoonful, spread on morning toast, or added to desserts and charcuterie boards for a little touch of sweetness. A 12-ounce jar of Good Good Blackberry Jam retails for a suggested $9.99.