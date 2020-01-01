Legume-based snack brand The Good Bean has now launched Chocolate Covered Chickpeas, the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio of whole-bean snacks, in three varieties: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Mocha Chocolate. This expansion into the confection space is a first for The Good Bean as it continues toward its goal of making plant-based snacking accessible and affordable for all. The Chocolate Covered Chickpeas start with a lightly roasted and crunchy whole chickpea that is enrobed in chocolate and coated with a crispy candy shell. With 3 grams of protein and only 130 calories per serving, the rich, chocolatey, crunchy snack is made in small batches with Fair Trade chocolate and chickpeas grown in the United States, and all products from the company are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free. The Good Bean Chocolate Covered Chickpeas have a suggested retail price of $4.50 per 3.5-ounce bag.