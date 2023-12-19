Goldfish has unveiled Goldfish Crisps, a light and airy snack baked in the beloved brand’s iconic shape. The first Goldfish in the brand’s history made with potato, the item is bigger than traditional Goldfish and comes in three chip-inspired flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar. Goldfish Crisps are rolling out to retailers nationwide in January for a suggested retail price of $4.79 per larger 6.25-ounce bag suitable for grazing occasions. The munchable snack joins the Pepperidge Farm brand’s portfolio of more than 20 cracker varieties.