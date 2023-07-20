Godshall's Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Piece of Turkey Bacon

Last month, Godshall's was declared the official Guinness World Records title holder for the longest piece of turkey bacon. The smoked meats company broke the record title at its facility in Lebanon, Pa., on the longest day of the year (June 21) during National Turkey Lovers Month.

"As one of the leading turkey bacon brands, what could we do to continue building awareness for our brand? Go big! And it was only right to attempt a world record of this size on the longest day of the year during National Turkey Lovers month to kick off summer," said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall's. "We've been preparing for several weeks, making sure our team members and facility had everything needed to produce the world record-setting slice of turkey bacon, and we're thrilled to now be the official title holders!"

[Read more: "Emerging Trends in Pork, Sausage, Ham and Bacon"]

To obtain the record for the longest piece of turkey bacon, Godshall's created a slice that was 17 feet and ¾ inches long by 23 inches wide. An official surveyor and adjudicator from Guinness World Records was on-site during the attempt to ensure that all criteria was met. The piece took the cooperation of more than two dozen Godshall's team members to create and is more than 1,000 times larger than a regular slice of turkey bacon. It was wood smoked for more than six hours in an enormous oven that is more than 25 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Afterwards, the slice was served at a BLT luncheon for hundreds of Godshall's employees and local dignitaries to enjoy, as well as packaged up for employees and a local food bank to receive.

Meanwhile, Godshall's recently strengthened its production and distribution capability with the acquisition of a processing plant in Emmaus, Pa. Godshall’s bought the 53,000-square-foot plant from Clemens Food Group and plans to add new smokehouses, ovens and packaging lines, with a planned reopening in mid-2024.