Organic sprouted snack pioneer Go Raw has now unveiled Snacking Granola. Created with bigger clusters and crunch than traditional granola, the product features such light, crispy ingredients as sprouted seeds and puffed whole grains for a poppable, craveworthy anytime snack – even straight from the bag, with no spoon or milk needed. The line comes in five bold flavors made with wholesome ingredients: Sweet & Salty, Dark Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cranberry Almond, and Cherry Berry Chocolate Chunk. Certified organic, non-GMO and gluten-free, Snacking Granola is also oat- and soy-free and vegan-friendly, making it a nutritious choice for a wide range of dietary needs. Currently available exclusively at Wegmans Food Markets and Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, the item is also available on Go Raw’s website. A 6-ounce bag of any variety of Snacking Granola retails for a suggested $7.99.