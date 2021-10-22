GMDC|Retail Tomorrow Plans to Dissolve

Citing shifting retailer and wholesaler needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly affected business practices and policies, and uncertainty regarding live industry conferences in the coming year, GMDC|Retail Tomorrow has revealed that it intends to dissolve as a member-owned nonprofit, effective Dec. 31.

The move comes after exhaustive strategic reviews conducted before and during the pandemic, and a board-approved resolution. GMDC retailer/wholesaler organizations (the voting members) will get a chance to vote on the decision, having received a memo from the board and a proxy ballot to return to the association by Nov. 12.

“This news is disappointing to many, but we recognize our industry has changed significantly,” said Patrick Spear, president and CEO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based GMDC|Retail Tomorrow. “We are responding to our members’ evolving business needs and a managed dissolution at year end is the responsible decision to make in service of the industry, our members and our team. It has been our privilege to serve our members and the industry, and we cherish the relationships we have built and cultivated throughout the last half century.”

For more than 50 years, the national retail association has facilitated engagement between nonfood industry, retailers, manufacturers and consumers to create general merchandise and health, beauty and wellness category growth opportunities. In 2020 and 2021, GMDC|Retail Tomorrow pivoted to 100% virtual events.

The GMDC website, member area and GMDC mobile app will all be active and available for use by members through the end of the year.

In answer to the question of why GMDC didn’t merge with another association, the organization responded, “Options were considered, but there was no specific association that was a good fit across our membership.”