Grand Rapids, Mich.-based The Gluten Free Bar (GFB) has introduced a new offering in the growing gluten-free "cluster" category: GFB Bites. Available in six different flavors, including Dark Chocolate Coconut, Coconut Cashew Crunch, Chocolate Cherry Almond, PB+J, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, the bites have an SRP of $4.99 to 5.99 per bag.