Glisten Cleaning Products

Glisten, manufactured by family-owned Summit Brands, has added two items to its collection of kitchen appliance cleaning products: Cooktop & Kitchen Cleaning Pads and Dishwasher Cleaner & Freshener. The first offers dual-action scrub and shine to ranges, cooktops, ovens, microwaves, sinks, faucets and other small appliances. The second, meant to be used weekly during a normal wash cycle, removes odor-causing buildup in dishwashers, and is the latest in Glisten’s series of dishwasher-cleaning products specifically designed to keep this kitchen mainstay in like-new condition; the line also includes the earlier introduced Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner (used monthly) and Dishwasher Detergent Booster + Freshener (used per cycle). Starting at a suggested $6.99 per package of eight large or 16 small select-a-size pads, the Cooktop & Kitchen Cleaning Pads do double duty in a single solution: One side features a nonabrasive scrubbing material with a powerful cleaner to effectively cut through grease and baked on food, while the other side is a soft cloth for polishing, leaving surfaces shiny and streak-free. Starting at a suggested $5.99 per 3.2-ounce three-use package, the Dishwasher Cleaner & Freshener comes in a user-friendly tablet form which, when placed at the bottom of the dishwasher during a normal weekly wash cycle, cleans and deodorizes.