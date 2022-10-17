gimme Seaweed Grab & Go Packs and Additional Flavors

To mark its 10-year anniversary, gimme Seaweed, the No. 1 organic seaweed brand, has rolled out a line of Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks in convenient 4-gram slim packs of five sheets – no plastic tray – that easily fit in a bag, purse or back pocket, in gimme’s top-selling Sea Salt, Teriyaki, and Sea Salt + Avocado Oil flavors, as well as two additional Roasted Seaweed Snack flavors, Chili Lime and Non-Dairy White Cheddar, in two sizes. These offerings are launching in tandem with an updated look inspired by the pristine natural environment where gimme’s seaweed is grown. Featuring an easy-tear feature that makes it a snap for consumers to open the packs and pull out the seaweed sheets like taking money out of a wallet, eco-friendly Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks retail for a suggested $4.99, while the Chili Lime and Non-Dairy White Cheddar flavors each retail for a suggested $2.19 per 10-gram singles pack and $6.59 per 5-gram 6-pack.