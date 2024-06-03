Giant Co. Promotes Tree Planting With Return of Grant Program

The Giant Co., with the help of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, is bringing back its Healing the Planet grant program. This year, the company will award a total of $100,000 to tax-exempt organizations for tree plantings across its Pennsylvania footprint.

Now in its fourth year, the 2024 Healing the Planet grant program will accept online applications now through July 1, with eligible expenses including trees native to Pennsylvania, equipment, tree signage, tools and supplies. Awardees will be announced in August.

“The benefits of a healthy tree canopy are numerous, from absorbing carbon pollution and watershed protection to improving the quality of the air we breathe,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of charitable giving and community relations at Giant Co. “We’re excited to team up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful again this year to increase the number of trees across Pennsylvania and create greener, healthier communities in the Commonwealth.”

In the past three years of the grant’s existence, more than $1.1 million has been awarded for projects that connected people and families to green spaces, improved or helped to protect local waterways and water resources, and supported projects that addressed food waste prevention, reduction and recovery.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is excited to offer funds to help communities across Pennsylvania plant native trees. Beautifying communities tends to reduce littering and other illegal behaviors, making it a better place for all residents and providing a foundation for community and economic development,” said Shannon Reiter, president, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are honored to continue our partnership with The Giant Co. We also want to thank all of you who ‘rounded up’ at the register. Your generosity will directly impact your local community.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct.

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.