Getir Becomes Official New York Mets Partner

Istanbul-based delivery service Getir has been named the official grocery delivery partner of the New York Mets baseball team. The company, which has had a presence in New York City for the past five months, will participate in team events throughout the season, hold several promotions and have a digital presence at Citi Field.

“We are committed to serving New Yorkers and have experienced great positive feedback since our launch. The New York Mets are a part of this city’s heritage and we are proud to start a partnership with the ball club. We are deeply committed to New York and hope to one day become ingrained in the city’s culture in the way the Mets have,” said Nazim Salur, founder of Getir.

“Partnering with Getir is an exciting and novel opportunity as the Mets official grocery delivery partner,” said Mets EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline. “Both the Mets and Getir are uniquely poised organizations that aim to be an authentic part of the greater metro community. We look forward to seeing Getir’s name and feeling their presence around the ballpark for our fans.”

Getir has also partnered with Copia, a technology provider connecting businesses with excess food to nonprofits, to reduce food waste and give back to local communities. That partnership is providing food and groceries from Getir’s stores to select nonprofits across New York City, Chicago and Boston.

“From the top down, the Getir team is excited to help divert some of the 108 billion pounds of food per year that otherwise gets left in environmentally toxic landfills,” said Langston Dugger, head of operations at Getir. “Throughout all locations in our three operational cities, the wider Getir team – delivery riders, managers, customers and local communities – have embraced this partnership with Copia.”

In March, Getir raised $768 million in its Series E funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $11.8 billion and cementing its position as a “decacorn” — a company with a value exceeding $10 billion.