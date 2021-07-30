Gem City Market Receives $100K Foodservice Equipment Donation

Gem City Market, a newly opened cooperative grocery store serving residents on the northwest side of downtown Dayton, Ohio, has received a $100,000 donation of foodservice equipment, training and support from Henny Penny Corp. The co-op is the first store to offer convenient access to fresh produce and nutritious foods at reasonable prices in more than a decade, according to Amaha Sellassie, president of the Gem City Market board.

Along with such items, Gem City Market operates a full-service hot food deli, aided by Henny Penny.

“We saw incredible value and promise in Gem City Market, and wanted to help and contribute,” said Rob Connelly, chairman and CEO of Eaton, Ohio-based Henny Penny. “As an employee-owned company, we know a sense of ownership is powerful and rewarding, and we, too, are passionate about giving back to the community.”

The equipment package provided by Henny Penny enables the co-op to create and serve a full menu of hot, freshly prepared offerings, among them fresh-breaded fried chicken from a high-volume pressure fryer, and French fries and other sides from a multi-well open fryer. Staffers use two combi ovens to cook a variety of roasted, grilled and baked items, while a heated holding cabinet permits associates to cook ahead of time for better service and less food waste.

“The versatility of each piece allows our team to provide a wide range of offerings and lets us respond to what the community hopes to see and taste at Gem City Market,” noted General Manager Leah Bahan-Harris. “As a chef, I look forward to the opportunity this kitchen provides to grow our skills and creativity.”

Gem City Market was recently featured in Progressive Grocer’s July 2021 print issue and online for its innovative retail concept.