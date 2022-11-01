Gelson’s Touts New RTE Salads Created by In-House Dietitian

Specialty grocer Gelson’s is helping shoppers make better food choices this year with the introduction of two new Mediterranean-inspired salads for the Gelson’s Kitchen. Packed with probiotics and antioxidants, Jessica’s Pomegranate Chicken Salad and Jessica’s Super Antioxidant Chopped Salad were created exclusively for Gelson’s by in-house dietitian Jessica Siegel.

“I created the Super Antioxidant Chopped Salad many years ago to help our customers enjoy a combination of antioxidant-rich foods all in one vegetarian dish. I was inspired to make the salad even healthier by using Greek yogurt to add protein and probiotics and increase the antioxidant power of the recipe by adding a boost of turmeric. The result is just as delicious as ever,” said Siegel.

“The Pomegranate Chicken Salad features nutrient-rich crunchy pomegranate arils to complement the juicy and tender chicken breast. Instead of mayonnaise, I use Greek yogurt to create protein-packed creaminess,” Siegel continued. This versatile chicken salad can be eaten on its own, in a wrap or alongside Jessica’s Super Antioxidant Chopped Salad.

Known for its chef-prepared signature recipes, Gelson’s offers a myriad of ready-made salads for customers to enjoy at home. With the new salads, shoppers get the added benefit of even more nutritious and microbiome-supportive green meals.

Siegel also offers free virtual consultations to customers seeking advice on regulating inflammation by educating them on healthier food options and assessing ways to improve their nutritional goals.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market.